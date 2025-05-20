PaddleHeads Release 2025 Opening Day Roster

May 20, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The 96 game season for the Missoula PaddleHeads begins tonight as the 2025 Pioneer League Baseball season gets into full swing. Missoula opens the season on the road taking on the Billings Mustangs Tuesday to open a 6-game series at Dehler Park. Doing so, the PaddleHeads also will introduce the team that will look to continue a tradition of success in the Garden City with their Opening Day Roster. Missoula will be in search of a 5th consecutive appearance in the Pioneer League Postseason in 2025.

The PaddleHeads open the season with 12 position players, and 15 pitchers. Of those players, there are some familiar faces with 15 players returning to the roster from last season's team.

There are also 12 players on the roster this season that are appearing in Missoula for the first time looking to make an impact. After a competitive Spring Training camp that featured 40 players fighting for roster positions, the PaddleHeads will now take the field for the first time looking to have another successful summer.

Action on Tuesday night between the Mustangs, and PaddleHeads is scheduled to begin with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch in Billings. After playing their first series of the season on the road, the PaddleHeads will make their home debut on May 27 taking on the Glacier Range Riders. First pitch from Allegiance Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. To get your tickets to Opening Night, visit gopaddleheads.com. If you cannot make it to the ballpark, tune in on 102.9 F.M. ESPN Missoula to hear all home game broadcasts throughout the regular season.

# PITCHERS (15) B/T HT WT DOB (AGE) COLLEGE HOMETOWN LAST CLUB

16 Armstrong, Andrew L/L 6-2 155 05/03/02 (22) Florida State U. Gainesville, GA Sioux City Explorers (American)

30 Beard, Brendan R/R 6-6 220 05/09/01 (23) Texas Lutheran U. New Waverly, TX Texas Lutheran University

19 Ciuffetelli, Christian R/R 6-2 200 12/27/99 (24) Univ. of Oregon Irvine, CA Missoula PaddleHeads

15 Day, Dawson L/L 6-0 205 10/12/98 (25) Lewis-Clark St. Gresham, OR Missoula PaddleHeads

32 Fields, Reece R/R 6-2 200 09/20/01 (22) N. Greenville U. West Columbia, SC Missoula PaddleHeads

4 Lampton, Zac R/L 6-4 198 06/25/00 (24) Florida Int'l U. Tulsa, OK Florida International University

44 Largaespada, Jonathan R/R 6-5 200 06/07/2002 Cal St. Long Beach Compton, CA Cal State Long Beach

11 Mathison, Cale R/R 6-2 190 04/12/01 (23) The Masters U. Boerne, TX Frederick Keys (MLBD)

31 McBride, Noah L/L 6-3 215 06/01/99 (25) Concordia U. Lakeside, CA Missoula PaddleHeads

28 Parker, Nick R/R 6-1 208 10/17/99 (24) Virginia Rockwell, TX Missoula PaddleHeads

38 Peterson, Michael R/R 6-5 215 07/21/1998 (26) Western Oregon Pullman, WA Boise Hawks (Pioneer)

40 Sabouri, Arman R/L 5-10 200 06/28/98 (26) California Santa Clara, CA Missoula PaddleHeads

23 Sox, Matthew R/R 6-3 205 07/14/99 (25) U of Utah La Canada, CA Boise Hawks (Pioneer)

26 Timmins, Mark R/R 6-3 205 05/12/98 (26) Nebraska Omaha Omaha, NE Missoula PaddleHeads

9 Wentz, Ryan R/R 6-4 200 03/18/2002 (22) Cal St Northridge West Covina, CA Boise Hawks (Pioneer)

# CATCHERS (4) B/T HT WT DOB (AGE) COLLEGE HOMETOWN LAST CLUB

25 Holbrook, McGwire R/R 6-1 220 10/04/2001 (23) Florida State U. Winter Park, FL Williamsport Crosscutters (MLBD)

1 Klemp, Nich R/R 6-0 185 06/10/2000 (24) U of Portland Everett, WA Boise Hawks (Pioneer)

18 Perez, Carlos R/R 6-1 203 01/12/02 (22) U of Miami Hialeah, FL Missoula PaddleHeads

27 Smith, Taylor R/R 6-1 225 02/25/00 (24) Texas-San Antonio Georgetown, TX Missoula PaddleHeads

# INFIELDERS (4) B/T HT WT DOB (AGE) COLLEGE HOMETOWN LAST CLUB

7 Pena, Roberto R/R 6-1 210 06/11/99 (25) Kansas State Caracas, Venezuela Missoula PaddleHeads

8 Gordon, Colin S/R 6-0 190 02/02/98 (26) Lubbock Christian West Valley City, UT Missoula PaddleHeads

3 Wilkerson, Colby B/R 5-10 180 05/09/01 (23) North Carolina Durham, NC

2 Willman, Kamron R/R 6-3 175 02/25/98 (26) New Mexico Bakersfield, CA Missoula PaddleHeads

# OUTFIELDERS (2) B/T HT WT DOB (AGE) COLLEGE HOMETOWN LAST CLUB

21 Rosario, Mike L/L 6-1 202 07/22/00 (24) Florida Int'l U. Newberry, FL Missoula PaddleHeads

6 Sanchez, Alec L/R 5-11 203 10/26/98 (25) Florida Int'l U. Jacksonville, FL Missoula PaddleHeads

# IL (2) B/T HT WT DOB (AGE) COLLEGE HOMETOWN LAST CLUB

55 Fogel, Adam R/R 6-5 215 09/02/1998 (25) Kentucky Palos Verdes, CA Missoula PaddleHeads

5 Strmecki, Henry R/R 6-0 185 07/16/1999 (25) Nevada Brandon, VT New York Boulders (Frontier)

Manager 14 Michael Schlact

Assistant Coach 16 Tyler Jeske

Athletic Trainer Jodie Smith

Clubhouse Manager Trenton Canaan

MLB Fellow Trevor Stark







Pioneer League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.