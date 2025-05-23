Chuks Win Third Straight in Tight Battle

May 23, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Chukars (3-0) and The Boise Hawks (0-3) met for game three of the 2025 SHIFT Idaho Highway Series at Memorial Stadium in front of 2,998 fans. It was a battle for the first few innings in the state capital but the good guys managed to pull away in the end by a final of 8-1.

Chukars starting pitcher Logan Mercado was outstanding in his pro debut throwing five solid innings allowing just one run while striking out seven Hawk hitters.

Offensively the Chukars standouts were Chase Hanson who finished 3-5 with a pair of RBI, and Rookie Johnny Pappas who went 3-5 with a double, two singles and a pair of RBI in just his second game as pro.

The Chuks scored first in the top of the fourth when Chase Hanson singled to bring a run home before Simon Baumgardt picked up an RBI via a sac fly to make it 2-0.

The two clubs traded a run each in the 6th to make it 3-1 good guys with an inning to play.

Idaho Falls scored 5 runs in the final three innings thanks to a two RBI double from Johnny Pappas, a solo blast from Jacob Shanks and a mammoth two-run home run from Trevor Rogers in the ninth inning.

Ricky Tibbett and Rob Hughes combined to toss four perfect innings to finish off the Hawks as they struck out more than half the hitters they faced in the final three innings.

Game four is set for 7:05 on Friday with righty Austyn Coleman expected to start for Idaho Falls.







Pioneer League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.