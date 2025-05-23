Klemp Backs the Effort of Parker in PaddleHeads Win

May 23, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads set the tone from the onset in their game 2 victory Wednesday night over the Billings Mustangs. Missoula would take the lead in the top of the 1st and would never look back from that point. The effort of the offense would also support starting pitcher Dawson Day who earned the win as the PaddleHeads evened the series. In the contest Thursday at Dehler Park, both teams came in looking for an advantage in the 6-game set after splitting the first 2 games. Thanks to a familiar blueprint, the PaddleHeads would do just that.

Missoula would have the gas pedal down from the onset offensively, scoring in the first 6 innings of the contest. Extra base hits in that stretch would tell a lot of the story for Missoula as the PaddleHeads would bring runs home with 5 swings in that category. 3 of those would be home runs. The activity for the offense would see Missoula jump out to an 8 run lead. Starting pitcher Nick Parker would cruise on the flip side of the equation with an extremely efficient outing. This would be a recipe for a convincing 15-5 PaddleHeads win to gain an advantage in the 6-game series.

The driving force of the Missoula offense Nich Klemp would fittingly get the visitors on the board in the top of the 1st to kick off their run of success. The PaddleHeads designated hitter would bring home a pair of runs on a double to score Mike Rosario, and Roberto Pena. Klemp was far from done at the dish.

After a sacrifice fly from center fielder Alec Sanchez made the score 3-0 in the 2nd, Catcher Taylor Smith would keep the offensive momentum an inning later with a double to bring home a run as part of another 2-run rally. Smith would double twice on the night in a 2-for-5 performance. Home runs would then be a big factor in the PaddleHeads attack.

A trio of long balls in the 4th, and 5th innings allowed the PaddleHeads to open a comfortable advantage. Pena would get things started in the 4th hitting his 2nd home run in as many games to bring the Missoula advantage to 6-0. Klemp would strike in the frame with a home run of his own to left field to extend the advantage further to highlight his outstanding night.

Klemp would reach base 6 times on the night in an outstanding performance in his 2nd game as a PaddleHead. The 2024 Pioneer League All-Star would finish 4-for-4 with 3 driven in and 4 runs scored.

Returnee Colin Gordon would find a power surge himself in the top of the 5th to bring Missoula's advantage to 8-1. The 4-year Pioneer League veteran would also score a pair of runs in the win.

Shifting focus to the mound, Parker would do more than hold up his end of the bargain in a fantastic outing to open the season.

The Mustangs would only manage to bring home one unearned run facing the former Virginia Cavalier through 6 innings of work. Parker would work through those frames with an extremely economical approach tossing only 66 pitches to get through those innings. Parker also was able to have more success at Dehler Park thinking about an outing he had in Billings with Missoula in 2024. The Pennsylvania native is now 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in a pair of outings there.

The Mustangs would show some life in the 7th offensively bringing home 4 runs to cut the deficit to 9-5. RBI singles from left fielder Briley Knight, and second baseman Colby Seltzer would both do damage in the frame as the Mustangs looked to battle in the late innings. The PaddleHeads made sure the momentum would be short-lived in short order.

The Missoula attack would strike with their biggest rally of the night in the top of the 8th bringing 6 runs to the plate to make the score 15-5. 12 batters would come to the dish in the frame.

Klemp would once again get in on the act with a leadoff double to get the rally started. RBI singles from Carlos Perez, and Colby Wilkerson would then fan the flames. A single from Mike Rosario, and a double from Pena would then get the lead to double digits.

Rosario tallied 3 hits in the win in a 3-for-6 performance and Pena would finish 2-for-6. The rookie Wilkerson also would enjoy his best performance as a professional in a 3-for-4 night at the plate in the win.

After winning 2 straight games with familiar starting pitchers taking the hill for the PaddleHeads (2-1), Missoula will now turn to a new face in Game 4 of the series with the Mustangs (1-2).

Taking the mound in his debut will be Ryan Wentz. The Southern California native did pitch briefly in the league last season making 4 starts with the Boise Hawks. First pitch from Dehler Park Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







