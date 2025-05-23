Jackalopes Fall in Knockout Round

May 23, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes faced off against the High Wheelers in another tightly-contested matchup for the third game of the season, falling just shy in a Knockout Round defeat.

After falling 0-2 to start the season, the Jackalopes came out swinging in the first inning notching two runs to start the game. Catcher Mason Minzey began the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Alex Pimentel. Isaac Nunez would later come up with the bases loaded and be hit by a pitch that would score Robin Fernandez.

The High Wheelers would respond in the bottom half of the first when first baseman Gio Brusa singled, bringing home Bobby Lada. Mason Minzey would come back up to the plate in the top half of the second inning and reach first on an error that scored Kendall Foster and Zeb Roos, bringing the score to four to one.

Again the High Wheelers would respond in the bottom half of the second with a single from second baseman Leyton Barry that scored catcher Adam Juran.

With the score at 4-2 in the top of the fourth, Jackalopes right fielder Kendall Foster would come on and hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot bringing the score to five to two.

The High Wheelers would battle back in the later innings, first with a home run from designated hitter Cuba Bess in the bottom of the sixth. Later in the seventh inning Gio Brusa would hit a sacrifice fly to center field scoring Mark Hernandez.

Finally the High Wheelers would tie it up in the bottom of the eighth with a single from right fielder Landon Wallace, scoring Cooper Hext and tying the game at five to five.

In the Knockout Round, Jackalopes short stop Isaac Nunez hit first but only notched one home run in the time allowed. High Wheelers first baseman Cuba Bess got the nod for his side and was able to hit two, beating the Jackalopes for a third game in a row.

"Game number three, more of the same" said Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales. "Good pitching, good defense up five to two through six and end up tied.

We are missing the big hit right now, we had our chances with men on base."

Game four of the six-game series is tonight at Bryant Field with the first pitch at 8:05 MDT. All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







