Mustangs Baffled by Nick Parker in Loss to PaddleHeads

May 23, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs managed a season high ten hits, but it was far too little too late as they fell to the Missoula PaddleHeads 15-5 on Thursday night at Dehler Park.

For a second consecutive game, the PaddleHeads struck for two runs in the first and they never took their foot off the gas as they scored in each of the first six innings and then exploded for six more in the eighth.

The Mustangs could not find a way to break through against PaddleHeads starter Nick Parker as he allowed just one unearned run in six innings.

Billings trailed 9-1 entering the bottom of the seventh and tried to make things interesting against the Missoula bullpen as they plated four runs, including an RBI single by Briley Knight and a two-run knock by Colby Seltzer. That made it a four-run game heading into the eighth, with the Mustangs? bats seemingly heating up, but the PaddleHeads responded in a huge way with six runs to spoil any further comeback attempts.

Parker (1-0) picked up the win for the Missoula, while Brendan Medoro (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs in two innings of work.

The Mustangs will hope to carry the offensive momentum that they showed late in the game into Friday?s contest, as six of their ten hits came in the final three innings.

A pair of right handers take the mound on Friday as Justin Fuson gets the start for the Mustangs and Ryan Wentz goes for the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm MT.







Pioneer League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.