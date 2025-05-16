Houston Astros Sign PaddleHeads Catcher Hayden Travinski

May 16, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads have made a habit of bringing in prospects from headline college programs over the last 4 seasons. Hayden Travinski would be no exception to the rule, beginning his professional career last summer with Missoula fresh off a career at Louisiana State University. While in Baton Rouge, Travinski would reach the college baseball mountain top as a national champion with the Tigers. Now the native of Louisiana will have his chance to reach the very top of the mountain in the world of professional baseball.

It was announced on Friday that Travinski has been signed by the Houston Astros organization. Doing so, Travinski became the first PaddleHeads Spring Training attendee this season to be signed to a Major League organization. Travinski also joins a group of former PaddleHeads catchers such as Dean Navarez that have signed with affiliated organizations to continue the tradition of seeing particularly strong play at that position.

Travinski would appear in 20 games during the regular season with Missoula last summer tallying 5 extra base hits and 14 RBIs. The Shreveport product would also show defensive versatility appearing at catcher, and first base with Missoula. PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact surely saw enough in his time playing with the PaddleHeads to see that he was more than capable of taking on the challenge of affiliated baseball.

"Travinski was one of those guys that never needed to be here in the first place coming out of a heralded program like LSU," Schlact said. "We were so happy to have him for as long as we did for not only the impact he made on the field, but also for who he was in the clubhouse. He is a natural born leader that constantly was holding others accountable. Seeing players like this get this opportunity is the reason why we do this as an organization. I couldn't be happier for him."

Travinski would enjoy a fabulous career in his time at LSU appearing in over 170 games in his college career. The Louisiana native would enjoy his best season in 2024 receiving an All-Conference nod in the talent-laden Southeastern Conference (SEC). In 65 games, Travinski would rack up 18 home runs and 13 doubles while batting .271 as the everyday catcher.

Travinski would then make his mark in professional baseball in Missoula with the PaddleHeads during the final month of the regular season, and Pioneer League playoffs. The Garden City was a place that definitely made an impact on Travinski and he looks forward to the challenge that the Astros organization will bring.

"This news came a little bit out of left field for me but I am very excited for this opportunity, " Travinski said. "The Astros are such a well respected organization in affiliated baseball so I am very excited to get down there and get to work. I very much appreciate the opportunity that Missoula has given me as well. There have been a lot of players that have ended up here that deserved a chance to play in affiliated baseball. What I've learned from this experience is that you never know what might happen so you just have to be thankful for the chances that do come your way."

Missoula now has another player to follow on their potential journey toward the major leagues. In the process, Travinski joins a list of players from the PaddleHeads organization that has signed with an affiliated club. From LSU, to Missoula, and now the Astros organization. Where things head in for his journey in professional baseball have yet to be seen. But it's safe to assume at this point that Travinski will not be the final player to appear in a PaddleHead uniform that gets a shot with a Major League club.

After concluding Spring Training camp this week, the PaddleHeads will then begin the Pioneer League season on May 20 taking on the Billings Mustangs in the 1st game of a 6-game road slate on the road. Missoula will then host their first home game on May 27 taking on the Glacier Range Riders to open another 6-game slate. First pitch on Opening Night is scheduled for 7:15. For ticket information head to www.gopaddleheads.com.

Missoula PaddleHeads MLB Signings - All Time (2021 to present) - 20 players

Luis Gonzalez - Miami Marlins - 2021

Matt Warkentin - Chicago Cubs - 2021

Andrew Bash - Toronto Blue Jays - 2021

Dean Nevarez - Chicago Cubs - 2021

Kyler Castillo - Miami Marlins -2021

Juan Diaz - Miami Marlins - 2022

Mark Simon - Toronto Blue Jays - 2022

Matt Mogollon - Seattle Mariners - 2022

Palmer Wenzel - Houston Astros - 2022

Nick Merkel - Milwaukee Brewers - 2022

Joey Lancelotti - New York Mets - 2022

Lamar Sparks - Milwaukee Brewers - 2023

Robert Brooks - Tampa Bay Rays - 2023

Kamron Willman - Minnesota Twins - 2023

Mark Timmins - Los Angeles Angels - 2023

Zach Penrod - Boston Red Sox - 2023 (Made MLB Debut in 2024 w Red Sox)

Thomas Bruss - Detroit Tigers - 2024

Will Sandy - Washington Nationals - 2024

Connor Schultz - Chicago Cubs - 2024

Hayden Travinski - Houston Astros - 2025







Pioneer League Stories from May 16, 2025

Houston Astros Sign PaddleHeads Catcher Hayden Travinski - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.