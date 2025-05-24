Jackalopes Run over by Wheelers

May 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes lost their fourth straight game to the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers in a 9-0 shutout on Friday night, their largest loss of the season to date.

Jackalopes starter Tyler Curtis kept a clean game until the fourth inning, where the High Wheelers broke the scoreless tie on a Cuba Bess home run and a sacrifice fly by Josh Duarte.

The High Wheelers did most of their damage in the fifth inning, when Brayden Collett came in to relieve Curtis, allowing three runs (two earned) and recording two outs. Tai Atkins finished out the fifth, allowing two more runs to plate for a big five-run breakout inning.

"Curtis kept us close for four innings on the mound, but the bullpen just wasn't good last night," Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales said. "We got behind in counts and just didn't get quick outs." Cade Flaherty gave up two more runs in the sixth, but followed it up with a scoreless inning in the seventh.

Evan Scavotto, the infielder/utility position player, made an appearance on the mound in the eighth. Scavotto threw a scoreless frame in 18 pitches, allowing only one walk.

The Jackalopes offense produced seven hits, leaving eight on base and struck out 12 times.

"Offensively, we haven't executed this week," Gonzales said. "It's hard to win with no runs." High Wheelers starter Brett Wozniak, who struck out nine Jackalopes over seven innings of work, gets his first win of the season, while Tyler Curtis takes his first loss.

Game five of the six-game series is tonight at Bryant Field with the first pitch at 8:05 MDT. All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







