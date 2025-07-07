Chuks Win Back to Back against Yuba

Idaho Falls, ID - The Chukars (26-14) and The Yuba Sutter High Wheelers met for the second game of a three game set at Melaleuca Field in front of over 3,000 fans. The contest was a back and forth affair with Idaho Falls coming out on top in the end by a final of 12-9.

Chukars starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling did his job on the bump tossing 5.1 IP while allowing 5 earned runs as he struck out six High Wheeler hitters. He did not earn a decision for his effort.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Spencer Rich was the pick of the bunch going 4-5 with 3 RBI as he would end the night just a triple shy of the cycle. Rich and Tyler Wyatt both homered to bring the teams season total to a still league best 83.

The Chuks went up 1-0 after the first inning thanks to an RBI single from Spencer Rich but the lead was short lived as a pair of homers for Yuba gave them a 3-1 lead after a pair of innings played.

The Chukars tied the game in the bottom of the third with Ostrander and Baumgradt singling to bring in a run each and make it 3-3.

The game would remain tied until Yuba posted a pair of runs in the top of the six to make it 5-3 but this was the last time they would enjoy the lead as Rich homered and Rogers singled to net 2 RBI each in the bottom of the 6th to give Idaho Falls the 7-5 advantage.

Yuba managed to level the contest again at 7-7 heading to the seventh inning stretch before Tyler Wyatt launched a two-run blast to make it 9-7 for the good guys.

The Chukars would grab three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth before Nicolo Pinazzi finished off the Wheelers to seal the 12-9 win for Idaho Falls.

The Chukars and High Wheelers meet again on Sunday at 2 pm to finish the last home series of the first half with Connor Harrison set to start.







