Roos Records Second Cycle in Jackalopes History

July 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







Jackalopes outfielder Zeb Roos became the second player in franchise history to hit for the cycle against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Sunday afternoon at Suplizio Field.

Just 395 days after Andres Rios became the first to record the offensive feat against the Northern Colorado Owlz on June 6, 2024, Roos etched his name into the Pioneer League record books with an RBI double off of Sky Sox reliever Jose Ochoa in the seventh inning of a 17-7 series finale victory for the Jackalopes.

Roos finished the game going 4-for-6 with three RBI - a leadoff home run in the first inning, a triple to left center in the second, an RBI single in the third, and the historical double in his final at-bat. The initial home run also extended his on-base streak to 38 in his 40th game played in his rookie campaign.

The home run, his eighth on the season, also marks the most long balls Roos has hit in his playing career. His previous record was seven home runs in his senior season at Maryville University in 2023.

"It was a really cool accomplishment and it's something I will never forget," Roos said. "Credit to my teammates for getting me up to bat six times."

Roos, the 25-year-old St. Louis native, claims that this was his first cycle in his entire playing career.

"It was a great game on all sides of the ball," Roos said. "I'm thankful for everyone that was a part of it."







Pioneer League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.