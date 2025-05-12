PaddleHeads Open Spring Training to Prepare for 2025 Season

May 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - The 2025 Pioneer League Season is only 8 days away and the Missoula PaddleHeads will be getting ready for another exciting campaign this week with Spring Training workouts. Doing so, Missoula will look to continue their winning ways in search of a 5th straight playoff berth. This week will not only be about preparing for their first game of the season on May 20 opposite the Billings Mustangs. It will also feature a battle for some in an attempt to make the final roster. There are some familiar faces back in the fold for 2025, but there will also be some new prospects looking to make an impact in the Garden City.

40 players have made the pilgrimage to Missoula and Allegiance Field with hopes of making the 25 man roster. Of those players, 19 appeared in games with the PaddleHeads last season. This includes familiar names like the 2024 reigning Pioneer League MVP Adam Fogel, and 'Franchise Player' Kamron Willman. But there is also a large contingent of players looking to make their mark on this organization for the first time. This will be the week for many of these players to prove they belong. This will also be the first time for the City of Missoula to get a glimpse of what this team could look like in 2025.

All Spring Training workouts throughout the week at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park will be open to the public. This will be a great opportunity to get a glimpse at who will be making an impact in 2025. There will also be chances to get a look at new faces that have been brought to Missoula for the first time.

Along with the workouts throughout the week, the PaddleHeads will also host a special exhibition contest with the Missoula Mavericks Baseball Club on May 16. The Mavs will take the field with the PaddleHeads on Friday evening under the lights at Allegiance Field. To wrap up Spring Training, the PaddleHeads will host their annual Media Day on Monday May 19th with lunch being served at 12:30 p.m.. Following lunch, players will be available for interviews. Please RSVP by Friday at 5PM. This is also your chance to request a 2025 PaddleHeads Media pass. To RSVP to the PaddleHeads Media Day, follow the link below. https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=MN7LOeoP7EO2K411OyXsMHebj_Xg H25DktPykzTkPehUOFZSSkJUNDM5OUdLMDZBSTUxTzhPRERYRy4u

There are a lot of things to figure out before the PaddleHeads take the field in Billings to open the regular season. Who will be the core players in 2025 for this team? Will this iteration of the PaddleHeads be a league contender once more? Time will tell. But the journey that is the Pioneer League season starts here, and this is your chance to have a front row seat to all the action.

The PaddleHeads will open the regular season on the road on Tuesday May 20 opposite the Billings Mustangs. This will mark the 2nd time in the last 3 seasons that Missoula opens the regular season in the Magic City. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35. Missoula opens its home schedule on Tuesday May 27 taking on the Glacier Range Riders. Tickets for this contest are available now at www.gopaddleheads.com.







