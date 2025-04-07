VIP Experience Announced for Opening Night

April 7, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

KALISPELL, MT - The Glacier Range Riders have announced a VIP Experience option for Opening Night 2025, where fans can purchase one ticket for $85 and receive all-you-can-eat food, a parking pass, and access to both the indoor and outdoor spaces at the left field terrace for the night.

The left field terrace will include a dedicated staff, expanded comfort options, exclusive games, and photo ops, all within a semi-private area to avoid the hustle and bustle of Opening Night. The food options will be for VIPs only and include an array of unique menu items that will be refreshed until the middle of the sixth inning. There will be a private cash bar also available to only VIPs.

Tickets are on sale now, to purchase, click here and find the tickets on the left field terrace section of the map. If you have already bought a ticket for Opening Day, you can easily upgrade your ticket to the VIP experience for just the difference in price. Please call our office at (406) 519-4115 to upgrade your ticket.

