Liniak Is Back, Plus Five New Signings

March 26, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, MT - The Glacier Range Riders have announced the re-signing of center fielder Kingston Liniak, alongside the signing of five fresh faces - Blake McRae, Kenny Levari, Xavier Casserilla, Efrain Manzo, and Eldridge Armstrong III.

Liniak returns for his third season in the Flathead Valley with some franchise records currently in hand, and his eyes set on earning a few more. The outfielder from La Jolla, California is tied for the most single-season home runs in franchise history with 20 bombs in 2023. His career tally is 28 home runs for the Range Riders placing him fourth overall in franchise leaders behind Christian Kirtley, Gabe Howell, and Dean Miller. After re-joining the Range Riders midway through last season, Liniak was a huge part of the run to the PBL Championship Series with a marvelous .347 batting average, eight home runs, and 29 RBIs in just 26 games. His defensive acumen is just as special, as he holds the record for most putouts by any outfielder in team history and has made countless highlight plays in center field.

Another outfielder, Blake McRae joins the Range Riders with his most recent stop at Eastern Michigan, where he played two years after transferring from Lansing Community College. His senior season with the Eagles saw a .333 batting average over 50 games and 35 RBIs. Originally from Armada, Michigan, McRae played in the MLB Draft League last summer, appearing in 35 contests for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Playing his entire collegiate career at Old Dominion, Kenny Levari appeared in 230 total games for the Monarchs and finished with 30 home runs, 159 RBIs, and 259 hits. As a senior, he hit the most home runs in a single season for his career with 10, to go along with .264 batting average. His college summers included annual appearances in the highly touted Cape Cod Baseball League where he appeared in 45 games over three summers. Last year he made his professional debut for the Gary-Southshore RailCats of the American Association.

Originally drafted in the 20th round out of high school by the St. Louis Cardinals, Xavier Casserilla elected to go the college route and play ball for Wichita State University. In the summer of 2023, he played in the Cape Cod League; his remarkable performance led to the Houston Astros signing him as a free agent and he finished out the year in their complex league. Last year, Casserilla played for the High-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, where he hit .227 and had 27 RBIs.

One of the greatest power hitters in Santa Clara University history, Efrain Manzo finished his four-year career with the Broncos fourth in total home runs with 31, and 10th in extra-base hits with 75. He earned multiple All-WCC honors and came through in the clutch as a 2023 WCC All-Tournament Team selection. His breakout season truly came in 2023 when he bombed 18 homers in one season, to go with a .313 batting average. Originally from Chandler, Arizona, Manzo appeared in 157 total games for the Broncos.

The only pitcher in this signing group, Eldridge Armstrong III is originally from Simi Valley, California, and has had stops with San Diego State, Texas A&M, and the New York Mets organization. After a really productive summer with the La Crosse Loggers in the Northwoods League, Armstrong's sophomore season saw his biggest uptick in success. That year, 2023, he appeared 30 times out of the bullpen with a 5-1 record and 3.24 ERA over 41.2 innings pitched. He totaled 46 strikeouts to 15 walks. Armstrong then transferred to Texas A&M, before he was signed as a free agent by the New York Mets.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 26, 2025

Liniak Is Back, Plus Five New Signings - Glacier Range Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.