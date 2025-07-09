Mustangs Ride Long Balls to Series Opening Win

Billings Mustangs News Release







For the first time since the season opener on May 20, the Billings Mustangs (16-27) won the first game of a series with an 8-5 victory over the Glacier Range Riders (15-28) on Tuesday night.

With the game time temperature approaching one hundred degrees, the Mustangs bats came in just as hot as they launched four home runs to power the offense.

Cameron Bowen got the scoring started with a solo shot in the third and then after the Range Riders tied things at one in the top of the fourth, the Mustangs hit back-to-back jacks to pull away.

Tyler Shelnut launched the first of the two with a 437 foot two-run shot and then Evan Berkey followed one batter later to make it 4-1 Mustangs.

Another three-run inning in the fifth, including a two-run homer by Patrick Mills made it 7-1 and it looked like the Mustangs were ready to pull away.

The Range Riders had other plans though, as a four-run top of the eighth made it a two-run ballgame.

An insurance run for Billings came in the bottom of the eighth when an RBI double by Kyle Micklus scored Bowen, who had doubled to lead off the frame.

Cole Chimenti worked a scoreless ninth inning to close out the game and earn the save.

Chris Hardin (1-1) picked up the win after two scoreless innings in relief of the starter Hudson Boncal, who had his best start of the year with a season high four innings while allowing just one unearned run. Sean Brennan (0-1) suffered the loss for Glacier and Cole Chimenti (4) picked up the save.

The two teams square off again on Wednesday night at Dehler Park for game two of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







