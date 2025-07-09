Jackalopes Hold off Wheelers in Series Opener

The Grand Junction Jackalopes faced off against the High Wheelers on Tuesday night in the first of a six-game series, winning the game three to two.

The Jackalopes got on the board first in the top of the third inning when second baseman Spence Coffman singled to center field, scoring Christian Castaneda. The High Wheelers would battle back in the bottom of the sixth when centerfielder Cooper Hext singled to left field, scoring two and bringing the game to two to one in the High Wheelers favor.

The Jackalopes however would come back and take the lead in the top of the eighth, first with a sacrifice fly by Spence Coffman, scoring Zeb Roos and tying the game at two apiece. Later in the inning, catcher Mason Minzey would come to the plate and hit a double to left center field, scoring Alex Pimental and taking the lead three to two.

Jackalopes closer Reese Miller would come in to finish the final four batters and secure the win for the Jackalopes. Starting pitcher Evan Massie got the win, going 5.2 innings and giving up just two runs on four hits, striking out seven along the way.

The Jackalopes continue on with their series against the High Wheelers this week before returning home to take on the High Wheelers in a six-game series.







