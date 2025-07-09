Mustangs Drop Pitchers' Duel on Hot Night

It was a pitcher's duel at Dehler Park as the Billings Mustangs (16-28) fell to the Glacier Range Riders (16-28) on Wednesday night.

Arturo Alvarez and Jared Engman stymied the opposing lineups as they both ended with a no decision.

The Range Riders scored first with a two-out rally in the opening inning, scoring a run with back-to-back singles sandwiched around a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs took the lead for themselves with a pair in the second on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Shelnut and an RBI groundout from A.J. Shaver.

The score then remained 2-1 Mustangs until the seventh as Alvarez and Engman locked in.

In the seventh inning, Alvarez walked the leadoff man Joshua Rego and then hit Angel Mendoza with a pitch to put two on and nobody out. After Thomas Green moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt, Ryan Sleeper entered the game for his Billings debut.

Kyle Ashworth hit the first pitch he saw from Sleeper in the air to left field for a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two.

Glacier then took the lead in the eighth. Logan Beard tripled to lead off the inning and put the go-ahead run ninety feet away. Patrick Mills then made a beautiful diving play at first to rob Xavier Casserilla of a hit, but his ensuing towards the plate ended up in the Mustang dugout to score Beard and make it 3-2 Glacier.

Billings would threaten with the tying run at second in the ninth, but Rayne Supple worked through the jam to close things out and even the series at one.

Davis Pratt (2-0) picked up the win for Glacier while Sleeper (0-1) suffered the loss and Supple (2) earned the save.

The teams continue their six game series on Wednesday night at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







