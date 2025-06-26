Toronto Rock Return to Hamilton and TD Coliseum

June 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Hamilton, ON - Oak View Group (OVG) and the Toronto Rock today announced that the six-time National Lacrosse League (NLL) champions will return to Hamilton and call the newly named TD Coliseum their home.

"We're excited to return home to Hamilton and play in front our fans in a venue that will deliver a world-class experience to the Rock City faithful," said Jamie Dawick, Owner, President, and GM, Toronto Rock. "December can't come soon enough and our goal of bringing a championship to our fans and the City of Hamilton remains our primary focus. But before that first faceoff, we will be actively reconnecting with the community, so Hamilton keep your eyes open, we'll be everywhere in the coming months."

The Rock played in Hamilton from 2021-2024 and temporarily relocated to Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, ON, during renovations to the arena in Hamilton. Over the course of three seasons in Hamilton, the Rock posted a dominant 21-6 regular season record on home floor fueled by the support of an ever-growing loyal fan base in the steel city.

"Welcoming the Toronto Rock back to Hamilton is an exciting moment for our venue and the entire community," said Nick DeLuco, General Manager, TD Coliseum. "The transformation marks a new era for this storied building, and we're proud that the Rock will be part of that legacy. We can't wait to put down the turf and get this place rocking again!"

Season Memberships will go on sale to the public very soon. Fans can join the Season Member waiting list right now putting them at the front of the line for access to the best available seats at TD Coliseum for the 2025-26 Toronto Rock season.

Scheduled to open in late 2025, TD Coliseum is set to become the new centerpiece for concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, trade shows, and community events in the Golden Horseshoe, offering superior premium hospitality experiences.

The multi-million-dollar transformation of TD Coliseum is led by Oak View Group, the largest developer of sports and live entertainment venues in the world. The team is redeveloping the facility into an 18,000-seat capacity venue with a reimagined facade, premium seating, enhanced acoustics to amplify the listening experience, improved sightlines, next generation touchless and self-serve technologies for food and beverage purchases to minimize transaction times and upgraded concourses and concession areas. As a partner in the development, Live Nation Canada will play a pivotal role in bringing major national and international acts to the venue, enhancing its position as a premier entertainment destination.







