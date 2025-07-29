Toronto Rock and Cosmos Sports & Entertainment Join Forces to Drive Ticket Sales and Enhance Fan Experience for 2025-26 Season

July 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Hamilton, ON - The Toronto Rock and Cosmos Sports & Entertainment are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the fan experience and driving ticket sales ahead of the Rock's return to Hamilton and the newly named TD Coliseum for the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

Through this collaboration, Cosmos will oversee all facets of ticket sales and customer service operations for the six-time NLL champions. This will include season memberships, flex packs, group experiences, and B2B sales initiatives. Working alongside the Rock's internal team, Cosmos will implement strategic outreach and execution designed to boost attendance and reignite the fanbase in Hamilton once again.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Cosmos as we return to Hamilton and the newly renovated TD Coliseum this season," said Toronto Rock Owner, President, and GM Jamie Dawick. "The group at Cosmos brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the table. This relationship will most certainly enhance the level of customer service we provide to our passionate ticket-buying fans."

With a proven track record of success across North America's sports landscape, Cosmos brings a tailored and data-driven approach to fan engagement, revenue generation, and customer service.

"Cosmos Sports are thrilled to reconnect with the Toronto Rock at a monumental homecoming for the franchise," said Cosmos Sports & Entertainment President Cary Kaplan. "The Rock will be the first pro sports team to play in the state-of-the-art TD Coliseum, and there is a great deal of excitement from fans past and present to watch the Rock return to championship contention. With an unprecedented opportunity to make the top three selections in the NLL Draft and add high end talent to an already stacked lineup, there will be many reasons for fans to pack the house in Hamilton. Cosmos is energized to be part of this next chapter of the Rock."

The Rock's highly anticipated return to Hamilton will begin in December with the team's home opener. Fans can look forward to a new era at TD Coliseum, where an action-packed season and the electric energy of Rock City await.

Fans interested in becoming a Season Member can place a $50 per seat deposit to lock-in their 2025-26 Season Memberships now.







