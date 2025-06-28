Thunder Welcomed 11 Millionth Fan in Franchise History Friday

June 28, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, welcomed the 11 millionth fan in franchise history Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. When Steven Gerstley and his wife Katie, daughter Sophie, and son Nathan of Bensalem, PA walked through the gates at Trenton Thunder Ballpark at 6:45 PM they became the 11 millionth fan to attend a Thunder game.

"When we say we have the best fans in baseball we truly mean it" said Trenton Thunder President Jeff Hurley. "Reaching another milestone in welcoming our 11 millionth fan through these gates is a testament to every single person that has and continues to support our team. Thank you to each and every Thunder fan for your unwavering support. We look forward to providing the best fans in baseball with the best experience possible."

Since first opening the doors as Mercer County Waterfront Park on May 9, 1994, your Thunder have welcomed 11,001,849, total fans through the gates.

"It's an honor and a privilege" said Steven Gerstley, the 11 millionth fan in Thunder franchise history. "I can't even begin to describe how ecstatic and happy I am for this moment. To see this stadium that I've grown up coming to and seeing amazing prospects here from one of my favorites in Pork Chop Pough - Remembering when Roger Clemes came here and now to become the 11 millionth fan? It's surreal."

Steven Gerstley, the 11 millionth fan in franchise history, received a prize package that includes:

- 2026 Half Season Tickets

- Luxury Suite Night for family/friends (25 tickets + food/nonalcoholic beverages)

- Two bobbleheads from each bobblehead night

- Thunder Merchandise Prize Pack

- Gift Card from Rita's Water Ice & Four (4) coupons for free water ice at Rita's stand

- Case 's Pork Roll Prize Pack

- Foursome for a Mercer County Golf Course

- Foursome at Cream Ridge Golf Course

- Prize(s) from Season 52, Killarney's Publick House, Flying Pig Tavern & Tap, and Skyzone

- Colbie's Southern Fried Chicken Gift Cards

- Al's Airport Inn Gift Certificate

- Swedesboro Brewing, Racoon Saloon Hoodie

- Watch Batting Practice from the dugout and bring Thunder lineup card out with Manager Shawn Chacon

- Half inning on the Thunder Radio Broadcast with Mike Warren

- Assorted Autographed Thunder Prize Pack

"Every year we strive to improve the overall Thunder entertainment experience and every year our fans continue to flood through the gates to watch their favorite baseball team" said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "The Thunder are beyond privileged with finest fans in the sport, and it will always remain our mission to give them the summer memories they deserve."

On May 9, 1994, Brian Edmonson delivered the first pitch thrown at home in franchise history. Just two years later, the franchise welcomed their one millionth fan. The two millionth fan, Charlie Brown of Trenton, NJ, entered the gates in 1998. The three millionth fan was eight-year-old Grace Conway of Yardley, PA during the 2001 season. Kevin Burch of Flemington, NJ was the Thunder's four millionth fan during the 2003 campaign. In September 2005, Eileen Conville of Cinnaminson, NJ became the five millionth fan. Fan number six-million, Shawn Caple of Franklinville, NJ attended on June 11, 2008. Angie Bernstein of Mercerville, NJ was the seven millionth fan on August 31, 2010. On July 23, 2013, Cherie Boccardo of Fairless Hills, PA, walked through the turnstiles and became the eight millionth fan in franchise history. Lisa Ford of Burlington County, NJ became the nine millionth fan in franchise history, attending on June 18, 2016, with Jacobstown Baptist Church Awana. The 10 millionth fan to walk through the gates at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, was Charles Frost of Yardley, PA.

Your Trenton Thunder continue their series with the State College Spikes Saturday June 28th at 6:00. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for the debut of the Trenton Tomato Pies & our Lottery Ticket Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans ages 18 and up presented by the New Jersey Lottery and Post Game Fireworks! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







