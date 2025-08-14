Thunder Bats Stay Hot, Win Fourth Straight over Crosscutters

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, won their fourth consecutive game on Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark against the Williamsport Crosscutters in the series finale by a final of 9-2.

Trenton fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first before the bats came to life.

The Thunder had a response immediately in their half of the first, when Jackson Van De Brake blasted his second home run of the season over the left field wall to tie it a one a piece. In the second inning the Thunder pushed two across on a throwing error and an RBI-single from first basemen Donovan Cash to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead through two.

Then in the fourth, the Thunder capitalized on another Williamsport throwing error to score the first of their five runs in the inning making it 4- 1. Jackson Tucker would bring home the Thunder's fifth run on a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Tyler Collins. After another run scored on a Crosscutters error, Connor Maryniak ripped an RBI-triple into right- center to push it to a 7-1 game, scoring Jared Beebe all the way from first. Maryniak extended his hit-streak to 12 games and later came around to score the eighth Thunder run on a John Schroeder single.

On the mound, Trenton got another strong showing from Connor Hults who went six strong allowing just one run on three hits in the winning effort. Hults improved to 2-1 on the year and lowered his season ERA to 2.11.

Trenton would push their final run across in the bottom of the eighth on a Maryniak single that plated Beebe to make it 9-2 after Williamsport pushed their second run across in their half of the seventh. With the win the Thunder improve back to .500 on the year at 13-13 and head on the road to face the first place West Virginia Black Bears for a three-game series starting Friday night.

