Three-Time Defending Champ Geoffrey Esper Returns to Annual Trenton Thunder World-Famous Case's Pork Roll-Eating Championship

Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) -- Following a narrow victory in 2024 of a quarter of a sandwich, Geoffrey Esper, three-time Case's Pork Roll-Eating Champion of the World, will return to Trenton, NJ, to compete against other top-ranked eaters from around the nation, seeking his third consecutive title at the ninth-annual World Famous Case's Pork Roll-Eating Championship at the home of the Trenton Thunder.

The competition will take place at 2:30pm on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Trenton Thunder Ballpark -- 1 Thunder Rd., Trenton, NJ. The event is part of RiverFest, presented by Case's Pork Roll, which will take place on Saturday, September 13, from 11:00pm to 4:00pm at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

At the 2024 event, Esper consumed 44.5 Case's Pork Roll Sandwiches in 10 minutes, defeating top eaters James Webb and Nick Wehry, who ate 44.25 and 42.5 sandwiches respectively.

"We are thrilled to sanction the ninth-annual Pork Roll Eating Championship in Trenton," said George Shea, emcee at Major League Eating. "Eating champions from around the world are hungry for this title, and we are eager to see if Geoffrey Esper will be able to fight off multiple challenges to be crowned for the fourth consecutive year."

Esper will face fierce competition this year from the #6-ranked Nick Wehry from Tampa, FL.

Other top-ranked eaters from around the world will also compete for the Pork Roll title: #15- ranked George Chiger, #20-ranked Crazy Legs Conti, #21-ranked Larell Marie Mele, #38 Radim Dvoracek, and #43-ranked Rene Rovtar.

