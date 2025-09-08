Fall Craft Beers Roll into RiverFest 2025

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are pleased to release the beer list for RiverFest 2025 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday, September 13th from 11 to 4pm. Alongside a vast menu of Case's Pork Roll food items, guests 21 & over can choose from over 10 different craft beers in preparation for the ninth annual World-Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at 2:30 PM.

Familiar ballpark favorites like Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra will be available all day, in addition to other beers, hard seltzers, and both red and white wines. For those looking to branch out and try some of New Jersey's great breweries Fall offerings, the craft beer list includes:

- Old Heights Chillin at Chamberlin's - Czech Pilsner (Hightstown NJ)

- Old Heights Headed Downtown - Märzen Lager (Hightstown NJ)

- Five Dimes Spirit in the Night - German Dark Lager (Westwood & Red Bank NJ)

- Alternate Ending Royal Rug - German Pilsner (Aberdeen Twp NJ)

- Sixpoint Brewery Oktoberfest - Märzen Lager (Brooklyn, NY)

- Swedesboro Brewing Marvin the Märzen - German-style Märzen (Swedesboro NJ)

- Swedesboro Brewing Fall Harvest, Three Sisters - Classic Amber Ale (Swedesboro NJ)

- Swedesboro Brewing Shoobie - Fruit Beer (Swedesboro NJ)

- Swedesboro Brewing New Sweden, Blonde Shandy - Shandy/Radler (Swedesboro NJ)

- Southern Tier Pumking - Imperial Pumpkin Ale (Lakewood, NY)

- Southern Tier Warlock - Pumpkin Stout (Lakewood, NY)

- Shipyard Smashed Pumpkin - Pumpkin Beer (Portland, ME)

Fans will be able to enjoy different beers with our Beer Special $15 Drink pass (12oz pours with $1 reïÃÂ¬ÃÂll). Fans can get the latest information on RiverFest by visiting www.RiverfestNJ.com.







