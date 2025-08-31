Sold out Crowd on Hand as Thunder Win Fourth Straight

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder won their fourth straight game in sudden death fashion over the State College Spikes on Saturday night in the first of two from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. After leading by four going into the top of the ninth, the Spikes pushed four runs across to tie it before stranding two Thunder runners in scoring position to force sudden death.

Trenton jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI-double from Andy Vega that scored Tyler Collins. The bottom portion of the lineup did the majority of the damage in the win with Vega, Collins, and Cameron Yuran scoring all five runs while combining for five of the Thunder's eight hits.

In the seventh, Trenton pushed three runs across utilizing the hit-and-run to bring home a pair in the inning, with Yuran doubling home Vega to make it a 3-1 Thunder lead. Yuran later scored to make it 4-1 on a State College fielding error.

Then in the eighth, Vega delivered again singling home Collins to make it 5-1 heading into the ninth.

After a four-run top of the ninth for State College to tie it at five, the Thunder failed to bring home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth but were able to do so in sudden death fashion with an Andy Vega RBI-single. With the win the Thunder improve to 21-19 on the year and go for the series sweep against State College on Sunday at 1:00 for the regular season home finale at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

