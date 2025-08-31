Cutters Draw a Dozen Walks In Loss

Crosscutters batters drew twelve walks in their 10-4 loss to Mahoning Valley on Saturday night.

Vantrel Reed led the offense, collecting his first four-hit game of the season, finishing the night 4-for-6 with a double. The Cutters 2nd baseman scored two runs and swiped two bases in the loss. Reed has collected 52 hits and scored 32 runs this season.

Jackson Mayo became the second Crosscutters batter to draw four walks, finishing the night 0-for-2 with four free passes. Mayo scored a pair of runs for Williamsport.

Josh Leerssen suffered the loss for Williamsport, allowing seven runs over 2.2 innings. Leerssen retired the side in the top of the 1st inning, but allowed six of his seven runs in the top of the 3rd inning.

Sam Swygert tossed 2.1 innings of relief, retiring the side in order in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Swygert allowed on run in his first partial inning of work in the 3rd.

The 12 walks drawn are the second-most in a single game by the Crosscutters. Williamsport batters also struck out 10 times in the loss.

WP: Trey Cruz (1-0) LP: Josh Leerssen (2-3) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 18-22 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Sunday, August 31st vs Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, August 31st vs Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball Bingo, Kids Run the Bases, Special Mystery Character Appearance







