Rudis Strong Outing Overshadowed

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Brad Rudis delivered six strong innings in his final start of the season, unfortunately, the game was ended early due to a benches clearing incident before the bottom of the 9th.

Rudis allowed one run over his six frames, striking out six batters. The right-hander set the Crosscutters single-season record for strikeouts in the Draft League era, finishing with 69 strikeouts.

Jared Ure worked 2.1 innings of relief, striking out five of the nine batters he faced. Ure surrendered one run on one hit in the outing.

Jackson Mayo collected his 61st hit of the season, tying Carlos Castillo for the most hits for the Crosscutters in a single season in the Draft League era.

Mayo's 85 total bases are the most by a Crosscutter in a single-season in the Draft League era.

It's the first time this season the Crosscutters have been shut out in back-to-back games. Williamsport has been held scoreless in their last 18 innings.

WP: Anthony Steele (1-3) LP: Brad Rudis (3-5) SV: Zane Probst (2)

Crosscutters Record: 19-24-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Wednesday, September 3rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, September 3rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Fan Appreciation Night, Wing Wednesday, Launch-A-Ball







