Crosscutters Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on October 10, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in conjunction with the MLB Draft League, have announced their 2026 game schedule. The 6th season of the MLB Draft League will open on June 2nd and conclude September 1st.

Williamsport opens the 2026 season at home at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field with a 3-game series against the 2025 MLB Draft League Champion West Virginia Black Bears June 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Again this season, all MLB Draft League teams will make visits to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field as part of Williamsport's 41 home games.

A highlight of the 2026 schedule is an International Series, including National Team representation from both Canada and Mexico, June 12th through the 14th. In addition, a familiar foe returns to Williamsport for the first time since 2019 as the MLB Draft League welcomes the Aberdeen IronBirds to take the place of the departing Frederick Keys. Williamsport and Aberdeen were both members of the Short-Season Class A New York-Penn League.

Home game times will again be 6:35pm Monday through Saturday and 4:05pm on Sundays with the exception of the Fourth of July, which features a special 1:05pm first pitch. Main gates open one hour prior to game time with the MVP Gate for season ticket holders & Loggers Landing ticket holders opening 90 minutes before first pitch.

The MLB Draft League, run by Major League Baseball, serves as a showcase during the season's first half (June 2 - July 5) for top draft-eligible prospects leading up the MLB Draft. After a break for the draft, play resumes in the second half (July 8 - Sept. 1) with professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility. The first-place team from each half will meet in the MLB Draft League Championship Game on September 2.

In the league's first five seasons, over 200 players have been drafted by MLB clubs, including 39 members of the Williamsport Crosscutters. Additionally, over 150 players from the league have signed professional contracts as undrafted free agents.

Information on MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans for the Cutters 2026 season will be announced in the coming days. More information on the 2026 Crosscutters game schedule can be found online at Crosscutters.com.







