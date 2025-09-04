Cutters Close Out 2025

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters closed out their 2025 season with a 6-4 loss to the State College Spikes.

A.J. Campbell suffered the loss, allowing five runs on five hits in 1.1 innings. Campbell struck out a pair of Spikes hitters in his shortest outing of the season.

Joey Parliment recorded the lone RBI for the Crosscutters, doing so on a sacrifice fly. Parliment finished the season with 23 RBI, good for fourth best on the club.

Before the game, Brad Rudis was named the 2025 Crosscutters Pitcher of the Year. Rudis finished the season with a 3-5 record and a 3.05 ERA. The right-hander set the Crosscutters, single season, Draft League era record with 69 strikeouts.

Max Mandler was named the 2025 Crosscutters team MVP. Mandler became the first Crosscutters batter to win the MLB Draft League Batting Title, finishing the season with a .402 average. He became the first Crosscutters batter, in any era, to finish the season with a batting average over .400.

Williamsport finishes the 2025 season with a 31-43 overall record.

WP: Skylar Riedinger (4-1) LP: A.J. Campbell (4-2) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 19-25-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: June, 2026

Next Home Game: June, 2026

