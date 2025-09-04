Keys Conclude Season with Series Sweep over Thunder

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys concluded their 2025 season in the series finale against the Trenton Thunder Wednesday night, winning by a score of 7-6 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys concluded the MLB Draft League era after taking down the Thunder for the third time in as many days in the series finale, finishing the second half with a 22-23 record and a 36-41 overall record in 2025.

Following a scoreless first inning for both sides, the Thunder took a 2-0 lead off two RBI base knocks, as the visitors took an early 2-0 advantage approaching the third inning in the series finale.

After both sides went off the board in the third inning of play, Trenton added a third run off an RBI fielders choice, extending its advantage to 3-0 heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

In the bottom of the fourth, Frederick erupted for a six-run frame courtesy of an RBI double from Dylan Symonds (Keiser), two 2-RBI singles from Jamal Ritter (Norfolk State) and Parks Bouck (Lipscomb), and a wild pitch that brought home from Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), handing the home team a 6-3 lead entering the fifth Wednesday night.

Despite the Thunder getting a run back in the top of the fifth, Paul Panduro (Fort Hays State) finished the frame strong and kept the Keys ahead by two going into the sixth in the final game of the seven-game homestand.

With both teams going off the board in the sixth after Blake Donnan (Bellarmine) got a 1-2-3 frame on the mound, Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) got an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Keys a three-run lead at 7-4 through seven innings in the Key City.

A two-run home run by the Thunder cut their deficit to one at 7-6, as the game entered the ninth with the Keys lead at 7-6 with Davis Smith (Gerogia Southern) trying to close it out on the mound.

Smith went on to throw a scoreless top of the ninth to secure the victory for the Keys, winning their final game of the season by a score of 7-6 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys conclude their time in the MLB Draft League following Wednesday's game and will be moving into the South Atlantic League and back to affiliated baseball as the Baltimore Orioles High-A affiliate beginning next season.

The season opener will take place on Friday, April 3 against the Hub City Spartanburgers while the home opener takes place on Tuesday, April 14 against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fans are asked to stay tuned to social media and frederickkeys.com for all the latest Keys news and updates during the offseason. For any questions regarding 2026 ticket plans, fans are asked to visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9900.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.