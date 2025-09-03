Spikes Defeat Crosscutters, 4-0, as Collura Extends Hit Streak to 20

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Jaden Collura extended his hitting streak to 20 games with an RBI single in the ninth inning, and Anthony Steele led another three-hit shutout with a strong seven-inning start as the State College Spikes defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Collura took it down to the wire for the second time in a week, singling through the right side to bring in Jakobi Davis with an insurance run. The Spikes (20-24 2nd Half) catcher, who served as the designated hitter on Tuesday, is now just one game shy of the franchise record for longest hitting streak, as Danny Diekroeger put together a 21-game string in 2024.

Steele (1-3), making his second start of the season, held the Crosscutters (19-24 2nd Half) to three hits and four walks. The Penn State left-hander made his longest appearance of the season despite not recording a strikeout. Zane Probst (2) pitched one inning and struck out one batter to pick up the save.

T.J. Salvaggio went 3-for-5 with a two-run triple in the seventh to break the game open for State College.

Williamsport starter Brad Rudis (3-5) took the loss despite allowing just one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. Rudis notched six strikeouts in the quality effort.

The Spikes are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start against the Crosscutters on Wednesday night in the regular season finale for both teams. Right-hander Carlos Anziani (0-0) is slated to start on the mound for State College against Williamsport right-hander A.J. Campbell (4-1).

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the West Virginia Black Bears for the overall crown.

