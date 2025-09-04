Collura, Brown Tie Spikes Records in 6-4 Win over Crosscutters Before Title Game

Published on September 3, 2025

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Jaden Collura tied Danny Diekroeger's Spikes record with a hit in his 21stconsecutive game, Chenar Brown became the sixth Spike to produce five hits in a game, and Skyler Riedinger pitched five scoreless innings of relief to give the Spikes a 6-4 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to finish the regular season.

With the win, the MLB Draft League First Half Champion Spikes built momentum toward Thursday's MLB Draft League Championship Game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, where they will face the league's Second Half Champion, the West Virginia Black Bears (29-15 2nd Half, 45-28 overall).

Collura entered his name next to Diekroeger in the Spikes (21-24 2nd Half, 38-36 overall) record books with an RBI single through the right side in the second inning. During his 21-game string from August 10 to now, the Nicholls State catcher has hit .372 with four doubles, a home run and 16 runs batted in.

Diekroeger's string, which came during the first of the Spikes' two New York-Penn League championship seasons, occurred from August 2-27, 2014.

Brown followed Ciro Rosero in 2008, David Vinsky in 2019, and 2024 Spikes Parker Coddou, Cam Bufford and Caleb Hill by going 5-for-5 with five singles to tie the franchise record for hits in a game. Brown also scored two runs.

Riedinger (4-1) followed Carlos Anziani on the mound with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth inning, then proceeded to elicit a double-play ball that made it a 5-4 game before allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five batters through the remainder of the night.

The Spikes took a 3-0 lead in the first on Cole Caruso's bases-loaded, bases-clearing triple, then added two more in the second. After the Crosscutters (19-25 2nd Half, 31-43 overall) got to within a run, Adonis Forte scored all the way from second on Caruso's flyout to center field in the seventh to make it a sacrifice fly that finalized the scoring.

