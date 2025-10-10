Spikes Unveil 2026 Home Schedule with Most-Ever Regular Season Home Games

Published on October 10, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes' 2026 schedule is now out, with 41 home games from June 5 to September 1 creating the largest regular season home slate in franchise history. The schedule includes matchups with five MLB Draft League opponents along with the Spikes hosting games in the International Series, including National Team representation from both Canada and Mexico.

The Spikes will host the Canadian Junior National Team for three games June 16-18 as part of the International Series. This will mark the second straight year the Spikes compete against the Canadian 18U squad after participating in the Canadian Junior National Team MLB Draft League Series in 2025, and will be the first Spikes-Team Canada matchups to take place in Happy Valley.

The Spikes will begin the 2026 home schedule with Opening Night on Friday, June 5 against the West Virginia Black Bears, the same team they finished the 2025 season against in the MLB Draft League Championship Game. The Black Bears, who prevailed in that title game last season, will visit Happy Valley for a three-game set June 5-7 and a two-game series July 8-9.

Fans will also see a familiar name coming back to the Spikes' home schedule as the Aberdeen IronBirds, one of the Spikes' former New York-Penn League foes, join the MLB Draft League for the 2026 season. The IronBirds will visit Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a two-game series June 30-July 1 and three-game series July 23-25 and August 7-9.

The Spikes will also welcome their nearby rivals, the Williamsport Crosscutters, for the short trip down to Happy Valley ten times this coming summer. The Crosscutters are scheduled to provide the opposition for Spikes home games on July 3 and July 5, a three-game stretch from July 14-16, two games August 17-18, single games on August 27 and August 30, and the regular season home finale September 1.

Plus, the Trenton Thunder will visit for series June 19-21 and August 20-22, and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers round out the Spikes' list of MLB Draft League opponents as they come to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a trio of series June 26-28, July 26-28 and August 4-6.

Standard game times for the Spikes will remain at 6:35 p.m. Complete game times for the 2026 season will be released at a later date.

"We are very much looking forward to the 2026 State College Spikes season here in Happy Valley," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "We are excited to welcome Team Canada and welcome back the Aberdeen IronBirds, along with our fellow MLB Draft League members, for what will be a fun-filled 2026 season."

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will also once again host the PIAA Baseball Championships, as state champions in all six classes will be crowned in Happy Valley. The PIAA Baseball Championships are scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12.

In addition, fans can stay tuned for more information on Central PA 4th Fest activities in July.

The Spikes will have a total of 80 games on the regular season schedule in their season in the Major League Baseball Draft League, with the MLB Draft League Championship Game set to take place on Wednesday, September 2. The season will once again be split into two, with the league's first-half winner earning the right to host a meeting with the league's second-half victor in the title game.

Now entering its sixth season, the MLB Draft League has emerged as a premier showcase for players preparing to begin their professional baseball journey. Ten MLB Draft League players have already reached the MLB ranks over the league's first five seasons, with six players, including 2021 Spike Nathan Church and Minor League Baseball Pitcher of the Year Jonah Tong, making their major league debuts in 2025.

Fans can catch every moment of the 2026 season and enjoy numerous benefits with a Spikes Season Ticket Membership. Season Ticket members get amenities all season long, including TWO guaranteed giveaway items for the 2026 season, entrance to VIP events, a VIP coupon book, 20% off at Off the Rack Outfitters, early entry into the ballpark for every game, and much more.

More information on the MLB Draft League is available at MLBDraftLeague.com. The Spikes' 2026 schedule PDF is available for download at this link, and more team and ticket information is available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.







