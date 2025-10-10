West Virginia Black Bears Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on October 10, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







The West Virginia Black Bears today announced another season of summer baseball at Kendrick Family Ballpark with the release of their 2026 season schedule. West Virginia begins its defense of the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship on the road against the Williamsport Crosscutters at Journey Bank Ballpark, Tuesday, June 2, before returning for its Home Opener on Tuesday, June 9.

Game times will be announced as the promotional schedule is finalized. Black Bears season tickets will go on sale Monday, October 20. For more information on season tickets, please visit the Black Bear Ticketing page at www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

"It's hard to believe it's been over a month since the Bears clinched their third league title, but it's time to start looking ahead," said General Manager Leighann Sainato. "We don't want to lose this momentum coming off a strong season. We're excited for people to see what we have planned."

The 80-game season features 41 at home with 14 Friday or Saturday games. In addition to the five MLB Draft League teams, the Black Bears will play against national team representation from Canada and Mexico in an International Series, June 19-21.

Fans should plan on spending Father's Day weekend at the ballpark as the Bears will celebrate West Virginia Day, on Saturday, June 20, followed by Father's Day on Sunday, June 21. For the fifth straight season, West Virginia will play the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on July 3 for its Independence Day Eve celebration.

The first half of the season, which showcases amateur, draft-eligible players, ends on July 5, with the second half beginning on the road against the State College Spikes on July 8. West Virginia concludes the season at home with a three-game set against the Scrappers, August 30-September 1.

In their fifth season in the MLB Draft League, the 2025 Black Bears captured their third league title with a 12-5 win over the Spikes on September 4 at Medlar Field. West Virginia ended its championship season 45-28 under first-year manager Jon Nunnally, breaking the team record for consecutive wins (10) and dominating the second half with 29-15 record.

For more information and updates on game times and promotions, visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from October 10, 2025

