Black Bears Drop Game One of Three to Scrappers

Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears suffered a tough 4-1 loss to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Monday evening.

After a scoreless first and second, Scrappers' Chase Nixon slapped a line drive to left field that scored Max Johnson to put them up 1-0.

The Bears responded with a run in the bottom of the inning. Alex Rodgers moved into scoring position after a lead-off double and advanced to third on Jordan Peyton's flyout to centerfielder Hayden Moore. Rodgers came home on an RBI groundout from Landon Frei, tying the game at one.

West Virginia starter Jake Lynch held the Mahoning Valley lineup at bay through the fourth frame as he sent the Scrappers back to the dugout without a hit. But after allowing just one run on two hits through the first four innings, he lost control of the game in the fifth. Lynch walked back-to-back batters before the Scrappers retook the lead with Dreylin Holmes's RBI single. Another walk loaded the bases for first baseman Ian Francis, who sent home Nixon and Holmes for a 4-1 lead.

Still struggling to get on base, the Bears recorded three hits in the remaining four innings. Jace Rinehart notched his ninth double of the season in the eighth, and in the process, broke the league record for most consecutive games with a base hit (20). Unfortunately, West Virginia could not overcome the deficit and lost by three.

The story of the game for the Black Bears was missed opportunities, as they finished 0-5 with runners in scoring position. Though he allowed all four runs, starting pitcher Jake Lynch completed four solid frames in his five-inning appearance. Lynch gave up four runs on four hits but finished with eight strikeouts. The Bears bullpen pulled together five additional Ks through the last four innings with Justin Needles and Michael Foltz Jr. recording two each.

A bright spot despite the loss, West Virginia native Jace Rinehart broke the MLB Draft League record for longest consecutive hit streak with a base hit in his 20th straight game. Rinehart's double in the eighth broke the record set in 2022 by Trent Taylor of the State College Spikes.

With the loss, West Virginia is 4-6 against Mahoning Valley, having now lost six straight to the Scrappers. The Bears move (28-14) will attempt to bounce back with a win on Tuesday evening in game two of the three-game set at Kendrick Family Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.







