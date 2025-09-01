Late Slam Sinks Cutters

Published on September 1, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







T.J Salvaggio's 8th-inning Grand Slam put the game out of reach as the Crosscutters fell to the Spikes, 8-0 on Labor Day at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Leo Giannoni made his first start of the season for the Crosscutters. The submariner allowed three runs in the first inning before settling in. Giannoni finished the afternoon, allowing fur runs over a season-high 5.1 innings of work.

Carlos Castillo was the lone bright spot for the Crosscutters, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. His 5th-inning single gave him his 61st hit of the season, which is a new single-season record for the Crosscutters in the Draft League era.

Isaac Fix surrendered three runs over two innings of relief and Holland Townes allowed one run in 1.2 innings of relief for the Crosscutters.

Williamsport was held to three hits, all singles, in the losing effort.

With the loss, the Crosscutters secured a sub-.500 record in the 2nd half as well as a sub-.500 home record in the 2nd half of the season.

WP: Ahmed Harajli (2-4) LP: Leo Giannoni (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 19-23-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Tuesday, September 2nd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, September 2nd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: $2 Tuesday, Topps Tuesday







