Cutters Steal Victory in Sudden Death

Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

D.J Smiley 's head-long dive into home sealed the Crosscutters Sudden Death victory over Mahoning Valley, splitting the weekend series.

Reilly Shafer delivered his best start of the season for the Crosscutters. The right-hander allowed just one run (unearned) over a season-high six innings. Shafer allowed two hits and struck out four batters in a no decision.

Vantrel Reed followed his four-hit performance with a three-hit game on Sunday. Reed finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases. Reed has 18 thefts and has scored 34 runs this season.

Jackson Mayo pulled into a tie for the most runs scored by a Crosscutter in the Draft League era, scoring his 37th run of the season.

Porter Brown scored 37 runs for the Crosscutters in 2024.

Mahoning Valley used a six-run seventh inning to take a 7-5 lead against the Crosscutters. Williamsport plated two runs in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game, leading to Sudden Death.

Williamsport is 2-4 in Sudden Death this season, with both wins coming against Mahoning Valley.

WP: N/A (0-0) LP: N/A (0-0) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 19-22-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Monday, September 1st vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Monday, September 1st vs State College 1:05 p.m.

