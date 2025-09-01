Collura Extends Hit Streak to 18 Games, Spikes Fall to Thunder, 7-3

Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Jaden Collura collected two hits to increase his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest for any State College Spikes player this season and second-longest in the MLB Draft League, but the Spikes took a 7-3 loss to the Trenton Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Collura, who needed a two-run single in the ninth inning on Saturday night to prolong his streak to 17 games, made it 18 straight with an opposite-field RBI single to left field in the sixth inning on Sunday before adding another RBI single in the ninth.

The Spikes (18-24 2nd Half) fell behind 5-0 through the first five innings and could not repeat their comeback effort of Saturday. Following Collura's RBI single, John Schroeder launched a two-run home run to right field in the eighth, his fourth of the season, to make it 7-1, Thunder (22-19 2nd Half).

State College managed another ninth-inning flurry, however, with Conor Higgs contributing a pinch-hit double and Gavin Lewis Jr. producing a sacrifice fly to go with Collura's second RBI single.

Starter Carston Herman (0-3) took the loss after being charged with five runs over the first 4 1/3 innings for the Spikes. Connor Hults (4-2) took the win after allowing just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a quality start for Trenton.

The Spikes now return to Happy Valley before making the first of three straight trips to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for a Labor Day matchup on Monday against the Williamsport Crosscutters. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the West Virginia Black Bears for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are also available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday as the game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming.

Action will also be available via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call remotely from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 12:45 p.m. Audio streaming is also available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 12:50 p.m.

Audio streaming of every remaining Spikes game in the 2025 season, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







