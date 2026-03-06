State College Spikes Respond to Penn State Lawsuit

Since August, Penn State has been engaged in a calculated effort to drive the State College Spikes out of business. On March 3rd, the University filed a baseless lawsuit after its attempt to bulldoze the Spikes failed.

There is zero merit to Penn State's lawsuit or its allegations.

The Spikes are the reason Medlar Field at Lubrano Park was built, funded by Commonwealth taxpayers and the Spikes themselves. The Spikes are the reason Commonwealth taxpayers funded a $20m grant in 2021 and 2022 to improve and repair the ballpark, for the express purpose of assuring the Spikes' long term presence and vitality.

Penn State's actions are an affront to the history of the ballpark, the wishes and best interests of the Happy Valley community, the financial contribution of Commonwealth taxpayers, and the agreement of and history between the parties.

The Spikes will defend themselves, not only for their own sake, but also for the sake of everyone who has loved and supported the Spikes for two decades.

The Spikes look forward to hosting our 20th anniversary season of fun, affordable, family entertainment in Happy Valley this summer at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.







