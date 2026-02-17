Dave Trembley to Return as State College Spikes Manager for 2026 Season

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - - The State College Spikes will have a familiar face in the dugout this season as Dave Trembley, who managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-10 and brings over 35 years of experience coaching at nearly every level of baseball with him, embarks on his second tenure as Spikes manager in 2026.

Trembley returns to Happy Valley to helm the defending MLB Draft League First Half Champions after skippering the squad for two seasons from 2022-23.

Trembley guided a Spikes team composed of draft-eligible prospects from around the country to a 20-18 record in the first half of the 2022 season, good for second place in the MLB Draft League that included an eight-game winning streak from July 9-16. With a roster of players starting their professional careers in the second half of the season, Trembley led the Spikes to a 21-19 record and stayed in contention for an MLB Draft League Championship Game berth until the season's final week.

In 2023, the Spikes bounced back from a 12-16 first half to post a 23-24 record in the season's second half. Over a two-year span, 19 MLB Draft picks, including current Chicago Cubs farmhand and 2025 Arizona Fall League Breakout Player of the Year Owen Ayers, benefited from Trembley's tutelage.

Prior to joining the Spikes in 2022, Trembley served as the manager for the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League in 2021, reconnecting him with the development of young players in Major League Baseball's Player Development Pipeline. Previously, Trembley held the dual roles as Director of Player Development and Minor League Field Coordinator for the Atlanta Braves from 2014-18, preceded by a year as bench coach for the Houston Astros in 2013 and a year as third-base coach for the Astros in 2012.

Trembley compiled over 1,500 wins as a manager in the minor leagues while earning the Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year Award in 1987 and USA Today / Baseball Weekly Class-A Manager of the Year honors in 1995 and 1999. After joining the Orioles organization in 2003, he rose through the organization to a big league role in 2007, taking over as interim manager partway through the season before becoming full-time manager from 2008-10.

In addition to his time throughout professional baseball, Trembley served as a graduate assistant for the Penn State baseball team while doing graduate work in sports psychology at the University Park campus.

"The opportunity to help young players in the MLB Draft League is special, and I am thrilled and humbled to come back to a special place in Happy Valley to do it," said Trembley. "We have the best people in Scott Walker and the entire front office staff in State College, the best facility and the best fans, and it's an honor to have such a special place to return to for the 2026 season."

"We could not be happier that Dave is coming back to Happy Valley this summer," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "We have been able to have so many great experiences with Dave, and we are looking forward to seeing him work with the next generation of baseball stars in front of our very eyes while we deliver memories to last a lifetime to our deer friends at each and every game."

Spikes fans can make their plans for all 41 home games in the 2026 MLB Draft League season, starting with Opening Weekend from June 5-7. The festivities start with Opening Night presented by PSECU on Friday, June 5, along with back-to-back FIREWORKS shows to start the season on June 5 and 6. Plus, kids can enjoy a special activity at the ballpark for PLAY BALL Weekend, and Opening Weekend culminates with the Six Seven Game as the Spikes transform into the State College Six Seven Baseball Club on Sunday, June 7.

The 2026 Spikes home schedule also includes three games against the Canadian Junior National Team as part of the International Series from June 16-18.

Season Ticket packages, Value Plans and Spikes Flex Books are now available online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711.

Plus, fans can feel the love with the Valentine's Day Suite Special, available through February 28, offers guests reserving a Luxury Suite for a 2026 Spikes home game a complimentary catering package that can save approximately $400 on catering per 20-person group.

The complimentary catering package includes your choice from our select Spikes Meal Deals menu, including delicious entrees, savory sides, non-alcoholic beverages, our legendary big cookies and more.

Call a Spikes suite representative at 814-272-1711 or email suites@statecollegespikes.com to order the Valentine's Day Suite Special.

