IronBirds Soar into the 2026 Season

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The IronBirds are joining the MLB Draft League for the 2026 season, and you're invited to be part of this incredible new era.

What's the MLB Draft League? It's the ultimate summer baseball experience, where the nation's top amateur talent, players eligible for the MLB Draft, showcase their skills and chase their dreams. Starting June 5th, you'll get to watch tomorrow's Major League stars take the field at Ripken Stadium, right here in Aberdeen. With a 40-game home schedule as part of an 80-game season, every night is a chance to witness the next big thing in baseball.

We know change can bring questions, so here's the best part: the IronBirds are staying in Aberdeen! While our direct ties to the Orioles are ending and their High-A operations move to Frederick, our proud tradition continues at Ripken Stadium, place that's not just home to the IronBirds but also hosts legendary youth tournaments.

This is your chance to cheer for future MLB legends, celebrate Aberdeen's baseball legacy, and make unforgettable memories with family and friends. The excitement is real, and the IronBirds are here to stay.

While also having the opportunity to cheer for the IronBirds, you could become a host family for these future stars. Being a host family is at no extra cost to you but will give you great perks all season long.

We can't wait to see you at Ripken Stadium for the inaugural MLB Draft League season. Let's make history together!







