IronBirds FUNdraiser Program Debuts for 2026

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Aberdeen IronBirds News Release







Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds are thrilled to introduce our new FUNdraiser program for the 2026 season, offering non-profits, schools, youth sports teams, and community organizations an impactful way to raise funds while still delivering a memorable experience at Ripken Stadium.

Designed to support organizations of all sizes, the IronBirds FUNdraiser Program allows groups to sell game tickets to friends, family, and supporters while keeping a portion of every ticket sold to fund their cause. With flexible pricing, built-in marketing support, and in-game recognition, the program provides a simple, fun, and high-impact way to generate revenue while creating unforgettable memories at the ballpark.

"We're incredibly excited to roll out this refreshed fundraising program for our community," said David Krakower, Director of Sales at Attain Sports. "Ripken Stadium has always been a gathering place for families, schools, and local organizations, and this program gives those groups an easy and engaging way to turn a night at the ballpark into meaningful financial support for the work they do."

Through the IronBirds FUNdraiser Program, participating organizations commit to a minimum of 100 reserved seat tickets at special group fundraising rates. Groups may then sell the tickets at a price of their choosing, with the difference between the retail ticket price and the fundraising rate going directly back to the organization.

In addition to ticket revenue, participating organizations receive a full in-game promotional experience during their selected game, including:

A marketing table on the concourse, when available

Public address announcements highlighting the organization and its mission

The organization's logo featured on the videoboard during an in-game announcement

A custom digital flyer created by the IronBirds to help boost ticket sales

A ceremonial first pitch opportunity, when available

The opportunity to receive proceeds from a 50/50 raffle, when permitted

The IronBirds FUNdraiser Program is available for all home games during the 2026 season. Game dates and inventory are limited, and organizations are encouraged to reserve their fundraising night early.

To learn more about fundraising opportunities with the IronBirds, click here. You can also call the IronBirds Group Sales Department at 410-297-9292 to speak with a member of our sales team and schedule your fundraising night today.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from February 9, 2026

IronBirds FUNdraiser Program Debuts for 2026 - Aberdeen IronBirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.