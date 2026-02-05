Aberdeen IronBirds Announce 2026 Game Times and Single Game Ticket Pricing

Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds are proud to announce home game times and single-game ticket pricing for the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft League season, giving fans across Aberdeen, Harford County and the surrounding region the opportunity to start planning their summer at Ripken Stadium.

Built with families, supporters, and the local community in mind, the IronBirds' 2026 home schedule features fan-friendly game times designed to make attending a game easy and enjoyable for fans of all ages. From weeknight outings to weekend celebrations, Ripken Stadium will once again serve as a gathering place for affordable, family-friendly entertainment. The full home schedule, including first pitch times, is now available at mlbdraftleague.com/aberdeen.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will start at $13.50, reinforcing the IronBirds' commitment to keeping professional baseball accessible for the entire community. Fans will be able to choose from a variety of seating options throughout Ripken Stadium, ensuring flexible and affordable experiences for families, groups, and individual fans alike.

"We're excited to welcome our community back to Ripken Stadium and continue building lasting memories together," said John Burks, General Manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds. "With our new single-game ticket pricing for the 2026 season, our focus is on making baseball fun, affordable, and truly family-friendly for Aberdeen, Harford County and beyond."

You can start planning your birthday parties, corporate events or any group outing today by calling our ticketing team members at 410-297-9292.

For additional information on the Aberdeen IronBirds, the full 2026 schedule, or ticket options, visit mlbdraftleague.com/aberdeen and follow the team on social media on Instagram (@aberdeenironbirds) and X (@IronBirds).







