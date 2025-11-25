IronBirds' 12 Days of Gifting Starts December 1st
Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds are kicking off the holiday season in grand fashion with the launch of their IronBirds Holiday Lineup featuring 12 Days of Gifting Sale, beginning Monday, December 1 at 9 a.m. Fans who purchase a 2026 Flex Pack will unlock a new exclusive gift or one-of-a-kind experience each day during the 12-day celebration-bringing them closer than ever to IronBirds baseball.
Available Plan
2026 Flex Pack - $150
Flex Packs include 10 undated vouchers redeemable for any 2026 IronBirds home game (based on availability). Vouchers may be redeemed ahead of time or on gameday at the box office-making it the most flexible way to enjoy IronBirds baseball all season long.
IronBirds Lineup: 12 Days of Gifting
Monday, December 1 - Mystery Signed Baseball
Tuesday, December 2 - Play Ball Kid
Wednesday, December 3 - Guest PA for an Inning
Thursday, December 4 - KidZone Golden Pass
Friday, December 5 - Guaranteed In-Game Activity Participation
Monday, December 8 - KidCaster Experience
Tuesday, December 9 - Flight Crew for a Game
Wednesday, December 10 - "Take Me Out" Singer
Thursday, December 11 - Postgame Fireworks Access
Friday, December 12 - Co-Pilots for a Game
Monday, December 15 - Ceremonial First Pitch
Tuesday, December 16 - Mystery Theme Night Signed Jersey
Choose Your Holiday Package and Gift Big!
For more information or to purchase a Flex Pack, visit www.GoIronBirds.com or call the IronBirds Ticket Office at 410-297-9292.
