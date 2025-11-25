IronBirds' 12 Days of Gifting Starts December 1st

November 25, 2025

Aberdeen, MD - The Aberdeen IronBirds are kicking off the holiday season in grand fashion with the launch of their IronBirds Holiday Lineup featuring 12 Days of Gifting Sale, beginning Monday, December 1 at 9 a.m. Fans who purchase a 2026 Flex Pack will unlock a new exclusive gift or one-of-a-kind experience each day during the 12-day celebration-bringing them closer than ever to IronBirds baseball.

Available Plan

2026 Flex Pack - $150

Flex Packs include 10 undated vouchers redeemable for any 2026 IronBirds home game (based on availability). Vouchers may be redeemed ahead of time or on gameday at the box office-making it the most flexible way to enjoy IronBirds baseball all season long.

IronBirds Lineup: 12 Days of Gifting

Monday, December 1 - Mystery Signed Baseball

Tuesday, December 2 - Play Ball Kid

Wednesday, December 3 - Guest PA for an Inning

Thursday, December 4 - KidZone Golden Pass

Friday, December 5 - Guaranteed In-Game Activity Participation

Monday, December 8 - KidCaster Experience

Tuesday, December 9 - Flight Crew for a Game

Wednesday, December 10 - "Take Me Out" Singer

Thursday, December 11 - Postgame Fireworks Access

Friday, December 12 - Co-Pilots for a Game

Monday, December 15 - Ceremonial First Pitch

Tuesday, December 16 - Mystery Theme Night Signed Jersey

Choose Your Holiday Package and Gift Big!

For more information or to purchase a Flex Pack, visit www.GoIronBirds.com or call the IronBirds Ticket Office at 410-297-9292.







