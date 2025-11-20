All New & Improved Harford Holidays Starts Thursday, December 4

Aberdeen, MD - Visit Harford and Attain Sports are thrilled to announce Harford Holidays 2025, a supersized holiday light festival that will transform Ripken Stadium into a magical winter wonderland. This two-weekend celebration promises an unforgettable experience for families, friends, and visitors of all ages.

Made possible through a generous grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce's Office of Tourism, this collaborative event will feature interactive light displays, festive activities, and immersive holiday experiences designed to spread joy and showcase the vibrant spirit of Harford County.

"On behalf of Attain Sports and the Aberdeen IronBirds, we are thrilled to offer this special community-focused holiday experience," said Greg Baroni, Founder and Managing Partner of Attain Sports. "Ripken Stadium has always been a place where the community comes together to create lasting memories, and Harford Holidays builds on that tradition with festive lights, laughter, and the joy of the season. We're proud to provide an affordable, family-friendly experience that invites families, friends, and neighbors to celebrate together and make this holiday season truly unforgettable."

Community Impact

Harford Holidays is more than a celebration-it's an investment in the local community. The event is expected to:

Boost tourism and attract visitors from across Maryland and neighboring states

Support local businesses through vendor partnerships and increased foot traffic

Create seasonal jobs and volunteer opportunities for residents

Foster community pride by establishing a new annual tradition that brings families and friends together

Event Details

Location: Ripken Stadium, Aberdeen, MD

Dates: December 4, 5, 6, 12, and 13

Highlights:

Interactive light displays and themed installations

Holiday market featuring local artisans

Seasonal food and beverage offerings

Family-friendly activities and photo opportunities

Ticket Information

General Admission: $15 Adults | $10 Youth (Under 13) | $10 Seniors | Free for children under 3

Family Bundle: Discounted pricing for groups of four or more

Group Rates: Available for community organizations and corporate outings

Tickets are available online at www.goironbirds.com and at the Ripken Stadium Box Office.







