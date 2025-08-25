Three Comeback Wins Lift IronBirds to Series Victory over First-Half Champion Cyclones

The Aberdeen IronBirds won their second straight home series after they won four out of six games against the Brooklyn Cyclones this past week at Ripken Stadium. All six games were decided by three runs or less and the IronBirds rallied for three comeback wins.

The Cyclones got out to a hot start in Game 1 when they jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the third. The IronBirds chipped away and got within one run in the seventh, but couldn't finish the job as the Cyclones held on to win, 5-4. Thomas Sosa ripped a solo home run and a double, and Griff O'Ferrall added two hits and an RBI. Jack Crowder tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks in relief in just his third game at High-A.

The IronBirds trailed by as many as four runs in Game 2, but kept fighting on their way to a 7-6 win. The Birds' four-run rally in the seventh, capped off by Sosa's two-out, three-run triple to the right-center field gap, was the difference. Colin Tuft smacked three singles and had an RBI in his High-A debut and O'Ferrall stayed hot with a single, two RBI, two runs, two walks and a stolen base. The Birds' bullpen came up big by allowing just one run with six strikeouts in six and one-third innings. Aberdeen then made it back-to-back wins with a 6-3 victory in Game 3. Yeiber Cartaya set the tone with five scoreless innings, six strikeouts, no walks and only one hit allowed. Edwin Amparo, Nate George and Elis Cuevas all ripped a double in a three-run third and Anderson De Los Santos provided the dagger with a two-out, two-run triple in the seventh.

Brooklyn responded to even the series at two games apiece with a 3-0 win in Game 4, holding the IronBirds to just one hit. But the Birds got another dominant pitching performance, this time from Juan Rojas, who went four and two-thirds hitless, shutout innings with four strikeouts. The IronBirds halted the Cyclones' momentum with a 5-3 comeback win in Game 5. Brooklyn carried a 3-0 lead through six frames, when the Birds' bats got going. Tuft crushed a two-out, solo homer to left in the seventh, which then set the scene for a big eighth-inning rally. With two outs, George kept the inning alive with an RBI double to shallow left and the next five batters all worked a walk to bring Aberdeen from down two runs, to up two. Luis De Leon turned in another strong outing with eight strikeouts over four and two-thirds innings.

Aberdeen finished off the series victory with a 3-1 comeback win in Game 6 as pitching continued to dominate. Sebastian Gongora gave up just one unearned run in six innings to earn the win and Crowder earned the save with three shutout innings. The two arms combined for eight strikeouts and allowed only four hits and one walk. Alfredo Velasquez hit a double and an RBI single, and Ryan Stafford added a double, a walk, and a run to pace the offense.

