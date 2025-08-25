Gaslight Anthem Coming to BlueClaws Game on September 6th

Published on August 25, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







As part of Official League's Local Legends collection, and to support the launch of a new collaboration between the band and the BlueClaws, members of The Gaslight Anthem will be appearing at the game on Saturday, September 6th.

The new merchandise line will include re-orders of a navy hoodie and special corduroy hat that sold out during the first launch in May. Plus, two t-shirts and a new BlueClaws + The Gaslight Anthem jersey will also be available first for fans at the game and then online.

The night will conclude with post-game fireworks, giving fans one more reason to make September 6th a can't-miss celebration at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The band was originally scheduled for an appearance on May 22nd that was postponed due to inclement weather. Fans that had tickets to that game can exchange them for tickets to the September 6th game, provided they have not exchanged them for a different game already. Exchanges can be made in-person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 3.

This new release marks the continuation of the first official collaboration between The Gaslight Anthem and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, and continues Official League's Local Legends series-a five-part campaign that celebrates the connection between iconic musicians and their hometown Minor League Baseball teams. The Local Legends series brings together the raw energy of live music and the hometown passion of MiLB for exclusive, limited-edition collections that embody the soul of each city.







