Blue Friday Specials in the Claws Cove Unveiled

Published on November 24, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Claws Cove will be open for Blue Friday this week (November 28th), with the team store open from 8:00 am until 5:30 pm. There will be a wide variety of merchandise discounts plus fans can get buy-one-get-one Thirsty Thursday & Summer Saturday Club memberships. BOGO Thirsty Thursday & Summer Saturday Club Memberships

These packages are available as a buy-one-get-one-free in-person only at the Claws Cove on Friday. Each comes with 10 undated tickets to Thursday or Saturday games, so by purchasing on Friday, fans will get 20 undated tickets for just $140.

Fans can mix-and-match (get one Thirsty Thursday and one Summer Saturday Club) if desired. Claws Cove Specials

These specials are available online by clicking the links below, or in-person at the Claws Cove on Friday from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

$5 Stocking Stuffers (online here): Shine Barons Novelties, Beach Balls, Softee Baseballs, 2025 Team Sets, Locals/Bennys Novelties, Charm Bracelet Necklace/Earrings, Infant/Toddler Bucket Zoo Hats, Leopard Hats, Pink Hats, Foam Fingers, Key Chains/Lanyards/Magnets/Stickers

$10 Stocking Stuffers (online here): Dog Products, Pennants, Mini Bats, Primary Logo Flag, Phillies Hats, Wordmark Coffee Mugs, Three-Piece Magnet Sets, Straw Hats, Casual Classic Youth Caps (Gray/White)

30% Off (online here): Homage & 108 Stitches Tees, Player Replica Snapbacks, Official League Jackets, Basketball Jersey, and Hawaiian Shirt, The Gaslight Anthem products, Hockey Jersey, Youth Replica Jersey, Adult Replica Jersey

$15 Doorbusters (online here): Black Bottom Fitted Caps, Light Up Fan Chains

$20 Doorbusters (online here): 2025 Armed Forces Day & July 4th Caps, Shine Barons Stretch-Fit & Adjustable Caps, Locals Trucker Cap, Gradient Adjustable Cap, Red Flag & Black Flag Cap

$25 Doorbusters (online here): Locals/Bennys & Shine Barons Tees, Nalgenes Water Bottles, Shine Barons Fitted Caps







South Atlantic League Stories from November 24, 2025

Blue Friday Specials in the Claws Cove Unveiled - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.