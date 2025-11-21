Christmas with the Claws Set for December 6th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities will host their 26th annual Christmas toy drive, Christmas with the Claws, on Saturday, December 6th from 10 am - 12 pm at ShoreTown Ballpark. Santa will be at the ballpark for pictures, and his good friend Buster will be on hand too.

BONUS - There are even more reasons to come out to the Claws Cove on December 6th!

Any ticket sold at the event (including the BlueClaws Holiday Package) includes ticket matching by the BlueClaws to our Kids Night Out program enabling underserved children and families to attend BlueClaws games for free.

The event serves as a toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army of Ocean County and their annual Holiday Toy Shop. Fans are asked to bring unwrapped toys or non-perishable food. Donors will receive a ticket to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, set for Tuesday, April 7th.

"As we get set for another holiday season, we are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to ShoreTown Ballpark for our 26th annual Christmas with the Claws," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities. "Santa and Buster make for a great day while supporting a great cause and a BlueClaws partner."

"We are very excited to once again work with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for this great holiday event," added Major Jeffery Bassett, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army Ocean County Citadel. "Christmas With the Claws helps us to provide gifts & non-perishable food items, to a number of families in Ocean County"

There will also be a station set up where kids can write letters to Santa, which will be sent off to the North Pole in time for Christmas! Fans will also receive a goody bag upon entrance.

Finally, the Claws Cove will be open for holiday shopping, and BlueClaws Charities Luxury Suite Raffle tickets will be on sale.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The team will celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026 with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for April 7th.

