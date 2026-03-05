Former Claws Set for Spring Breakout Games

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Several former BlueClaws will represent the Phillies in two Spring Breakout games later this month. Phillies prospects will play Twins prospects in Fort Myers on March 19th and Blue Jays prospects on March 21st at Baycare Ballpark in Clearwater.

The Phillies initial 40-man roster, which will be pared down for a 23-27 man gameday roster, includes several former BlueClaws. The entire roster is listed below (the number listed is their MLB Pipeline Phillies Prospect ranking). Players in italics have played for the BlueClaws.

PITCHERS (20)

Tyler Bowen, RHP, NR

Cody Bowker, RHP, No. 16

Jean Cabrera, RHP, No. 15

Moisés Chace, RHP, No. 10

Gabe Craig, RHP, No. 24

Matthew Fisher, RHP, No. 12

Luke Gabrysh, RHP, NR

Mavis Graves, LHP, No. 27

Titan Kennedy-Hayes, RHP, NR

Ramon Marquez, RHP, No. 11

Alex McFarlane, RHP, No. 19

Anderson Navas, RHP, NR

Cade Obermueller, LHP, No. 9

Brad Pacheco, RHP, NR

Andrew Painter, RHP, No. 2/MLB No. 28

Wen-Hui Pan, RHP, No. 14

James Tallon, LHP, No. 20

Brian Walters, RHP, NR

Gage Wood, RHP, No. 4

Sean Youngerman, RHP, No. 17

CATCHERS (4)

Anderson Araujo, C, NR

Alirio Ferrebus, C, No. 22

Kehden Hettiger, C, No. 28

Caleb Ricketts, C/1B, NR

INFIELDERS (8)

Keaton Anthony, 1B, No. 30

Carson DeMartini, 3B, No. 18

Aroon Escobar, 2B, No. 6

Romeli Espinosa, SS, No. 25

Matthew Ferrara, SS, No. 26

Aidan Miller, SS, No. 1/MLB No. 23

Felix Reyes, 1B/OF, NR

Bryan Rincon, SS, No. 29

OUTFIELDERS (8)

Griffin Burkholder, OF, No. 13

Dylan Campbell, OF, NR

Justin Crawford, OF, No. 3/MLB No. 53

Raylin Heredia, OF, NR

Dante Nori, OF, No. 7

Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, No. 8

Devin Saltiban, OF, No. 21

John Spikerman, OF, NR

Among those players listed above, four pitchers (Gabrysh, Graves, Kennedy-Hayes, and McFarlane), one catcher (Hettiger), three infielders (DeMartini, Escobar, and Rincon), and five outfielders (Campbell, Heredia, Nori, Saltiban, and Spikerman) played for the BlueClaws in 2025.







