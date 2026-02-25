Spring Flea Market - Sunday, May 24th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will host their 2026 Spring Flea Market on Sunday, May 24th in the parking lot outside ShoreTown Ballpark and registration is now open. Click here for additional information.

The event runs from 8 am until 1 pm and is free for all shoppers. Registration is just $50 and includes an 18' x 36' vendor area (the equivalent of three parking spaces). Additional spaces can be added for $5.

All registration is done online and can be made.

Registration runs through Friday, May 22nd at 11:59 pm. Event day registration can be made for $60 (cash only).

Vendor set-up on the day of the event begins at 5 am and must be complete by 8 am (no vendors will be allowed in after 8 am). Space is on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the event. There is no pre-determined space for vendors. Additionally, vendors cannot hold spaces for later-arriving vendors.

