Go Nuts: Competitive Eating Legend Joey Chestnut Appearing at Heritage Financial Park on July 31

Published on February 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - This summer the Hudson Valley Renegades say goodbye to their beloved Cider Donuts alternate identity as Dusty the Donut bids farewell to the fans at Heritage Financial Park. However, Dusty's departure will not be a sad occasion, but a celebration of the sweet treat and the joy it brings to all who enjoy them.

The Renegades have announced today that the world's #1 competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, will be appearing at Heritage Financial Park during the Renegades' July 31 game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws to kick off the celebration weekend.

"We've thrown down the gauntlet and the greatest competitive eater in history has answered the challenge. We are excited to welcome Joey Chestnut to Heritage Financial Park this season," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "It's not every day that you get to see one of the masters go to work, but our fans will be able to do just that on July 31 as he tackles the Renegades Cider Donut Challenge."

The 17-time winner of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest and holder of 55 world records will take on a uniquely Hudson Valley challenge by becoming the first person ever to face the Renegades Cider Donut Challenge.

The event will take place in The Valley at Heritage Financial Park with a one-hour ticketed meet and greet preceding the Cider Donut Challenge.

Fans can watch this historic moment with a ticket package that gets them access to the pre-event meet and greet with Chestnut, a pregame ballpark buffet, and a ticket to the game in the 200-level of Heritage Financial Park. A limited number of meet-and-greet packages are available starting now, and can be purchased.

In addition to Chestnut's appearance, Friday, July 31 promises to be one of the best nights of the summer at Heritage Financial Park, as the Renegades celebrate a Fireworks Friday by capping the night off with a postgame fireworks show.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, fans can contact the Renegades Ticket Office from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by calling (845) 838-0094 or by sliding to www.hvrenegades.com.

The Renegades are one of several clubs on the Diamond Baseball Holdings roster welcoming competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut to their lineup of family-friendly ballpark experiences this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.