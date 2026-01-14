Renegades & Heritage Financial Credit Union Issue Expanded Rascal's Reading Challenge

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Heritage Financial Credit Union, a local Credit Union serving communities in and around the Hudson Valley for over 85 years, have announced today that they have teamed up to expand "Rascal's Reading Challenge" for 2026, an educational program aimed at encouraging students throughout the Hudson Valley to pick up a book and read.

Renegades mascot Rascal is challenging students from grades K through 8 to hit a Grand Slam by reading four (4) books beyond their regular reading requirements for school during the duration of the challenge. Students that reach this goal will earn two (2) complimentary tickets to celebrate at the Rascal's Reading Challenge Night of their choice at Heritage Financial Park. Students can read books of any length, subject, or reading level.

"We are excited to expand our community partnership with Heritage Financial Credit Union to expand upon this initiative focused on literacy to incentivize and encourage students throughout the Hudson Valley to read," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "We saw this program have great success in its first season in 2025, and we are looking forward to this being a cornerstone of our impact on the community for years to come!"

The Rascal's Reading Challenge games in 2026 are Tuesday, May 7 vs Winston-Salem, Sunday, May 16 vs Frederick, and Tuesday, June 9 vs Jersey Shore. First pitch on May 7 and June 9 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and at 2:05 p.m. on May 17. Students who complete Rascal's Reading Challenge will be able to take place in a pregame parade around the warning track at Heritage Financial Park.

Parents and family members may purchase additional tickets to celebrate their child's accomplishment at the ballpark through the link sent to redeem the complimentary ticket. Rascal's Reading Challenge is open to all K through 8 students in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland and Sullivan Counties. Schools and teachers interested in signing up are encouraged to click here.

